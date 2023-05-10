Raymond James Comments on 5N Plus Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.11 million.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$3.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$3.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total transaction of C$263,781.00. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Featured Stories

