Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Reduced by Desjardins (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

TD opened at $60.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

