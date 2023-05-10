Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Reduced by Desjardins (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

TD opened at $60.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.