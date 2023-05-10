Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Teleflex Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.75.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $251.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.49.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 52.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

