Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taseko Mines Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

