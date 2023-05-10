Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a report released on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.16 million.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 0.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $46.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Insider Activity at Tecnoglass

In related news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tecnoglass news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 362.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.