Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Reduced by Analyst

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for 2seventy bio in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.59) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.93. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 63.83% and a negative net margin of 172.80%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

TSVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TSVT stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.57. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.