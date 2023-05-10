KeyCorp Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $107.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $113.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

