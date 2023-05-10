Rigetti Computing (RGTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 45.25% and a negative net margin of 473.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 million. On average, analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 50,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $28,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 744,690 shares in the company, valued at $417,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 441,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 64.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 150,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72,116 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

