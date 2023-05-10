Owlet (OWLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Owlet had a negative net margin of 114.74% and a negative return on equity of 628.28%. On average, analysts expect Owlet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet Price Performance

NYSE:OWLT opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Owlet has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Owlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Owlet by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,441,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owlet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owlet by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 108,470 shares in the last quarter. 40.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.