Owlet (OWLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Owlet had a negative net margin of 114.74% and a negative return on equity of 628.28%. On average, analysts expect Owlet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:OWLT opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Owlet has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.38.
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.
