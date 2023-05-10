Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.01) million for the quarter.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

