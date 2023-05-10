Geospace Technologies (GEOS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 10,000 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

See Also

