OncoCyte (OCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OncoCyte Stock Up 2.5 %

OCX opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Insider Activity

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCX. StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

