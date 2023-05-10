Leafly (LFLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leafly Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.28. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leafly by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 906,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leafly by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 151,394 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Leafly by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leafly by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Leafly in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

