Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Issued By Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of C$293.94 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

TSE:TXG opened at C$25.27 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.07 and a one year high of C$25.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

