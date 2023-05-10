Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKO. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

TKO opened at C$2.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.07. The company has a market cap of C$582.61 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of C$100.62 million for the quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

