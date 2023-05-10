Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Lowered by Analyst

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

PIF opened at C$14.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.72 and a 52 week high of C$23.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.56 million, a PE ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.23.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.17. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of C$22.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.75 million.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 506.25%.

Insider Activity at Polaris Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Marc Murnaghan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$26,220.00. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.