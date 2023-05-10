Boston Scientific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 14,660 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average daily volume of 6,071 call options.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,492. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after acquiring an additional 549,599 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after buying an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

