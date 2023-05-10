Cormark Weighs in on Dream Impact Trust’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:MPT)

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$10.63 million during the quarter.

In other Dream Impact Trust news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,501.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

