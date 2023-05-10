Gildan Activewear Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.08). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of C$950.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$962.24 million.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of GIL opened at C$40.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$33.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.20.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

