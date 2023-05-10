Gildan Activewear Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILGet Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GILGet Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.08). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of C$950.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$962.24 million.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GIL opened at C$40.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$33.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.20.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

