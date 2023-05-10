EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $10.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EQB stock opened at C$63.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$70.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.97.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

