Coty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 14,428 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 6,010 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,307,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,581,000 after acquiring an additional 599,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after buying an additional 883,215 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,742,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after acquiring an additional 267,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Coty by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,274,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,613,000 after acquiring an additional 330,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

