Under Armour Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 30,204 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,543% compared to the average daily volume of 829 call options.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after buying an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,250,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 292.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,194,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 484,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UA opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

