Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Reduced by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.21.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.71 on Monday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$689.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.33 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.71%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

