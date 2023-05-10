BMO Capital Markets Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $98.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Ameren Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $88.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.49. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

