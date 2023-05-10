Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra Resources Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 362.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 96.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.