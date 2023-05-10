National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

National HealthCare Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NHC opened at $57.99 on Monday. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.15 million, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $264.55 million for the quarter.

In other National HealthCare news, Director James Paul Abernathy purchased 2,176 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 85.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 60.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 572.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

