Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

About Westshore Terminals Investment

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2557 per share. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

