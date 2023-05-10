Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.14.
Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westshore Terminals Investment (WTSHF)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.