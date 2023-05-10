National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

National HealthCare Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $57.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $890.15 million, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.55 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.07%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.89%.

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy bought 2,176 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 85.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 60.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 572.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

