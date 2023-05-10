Desjardins Cuts Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to C$1.60

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday.
Integra Resources Trading Down 4.0 %
Integra Resources stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.