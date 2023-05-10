George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$183.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank to C$183.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.96. George Weston has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $134.81.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.