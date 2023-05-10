HC Wainwright Lowers Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to $2.50

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 346.43% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Integra Resources stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 362.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 96.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

