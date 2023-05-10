Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Danske upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.75.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Stock Performance

WILYY opened at $21.63 on Monday. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.