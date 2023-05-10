TD Securities Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday.
Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $21.74 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.
Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westshore Terminals Investment (WTSHF)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.