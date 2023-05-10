TD Securities Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $21.74 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.2557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

