Scotiabank Raises George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$183.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank to C$183.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96. George Weston has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $134.81.

About George Weston

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 3.23%.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

