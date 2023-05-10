Scotiabank Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$26.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WTSHF opened at $21.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.