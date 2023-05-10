TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRSWF. Credit Suisse Group cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $9.21 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australia Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.