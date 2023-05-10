TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRSWF. Credit Suisse Group cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday.
TransAlta Renewables Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $9.21 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australia Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.