Royal Bank of Canada Trims Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Target Price to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Shares of PAZRF opened at $3.15 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.
