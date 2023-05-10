ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

ARC Resources stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 35.50%.

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

