Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $8.45 on Monday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Solar and Energy Storage. The North America segment includes services provided to drillings rigs in the Canada and the U.S.

