Barclays Boosts International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to GBX 215

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. UBS Group cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.95.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.21.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

