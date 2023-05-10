Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LYSCF stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

