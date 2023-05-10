TD Securities Trims Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Target Price to C$65.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASGTF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

ASGTF opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

