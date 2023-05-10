Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of MALJF stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

