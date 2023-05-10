Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of MALJF stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Aerospace (MALJF)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.