Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$38.50

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$38.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

