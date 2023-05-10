Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank to C$59.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $40.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

Further Reading

