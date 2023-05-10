ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
ARC Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
AETUF opened at $12.87 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.
