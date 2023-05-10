Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

