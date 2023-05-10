Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:RAIFF opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
