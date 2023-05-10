Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RAIFF opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

