Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IFSPF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Interfor has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

About Interfor

Interfor Corp. engages in the business of producing and selling lumber, timber, and other wood products. It operates sawmills in Washington, Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana; and value-added remanufacturing plant. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

