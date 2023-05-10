Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSYTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $8.45 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Solar and Energy Storage. The North America segment includes services provided to drillings rigs in the Canada and the U.S.

